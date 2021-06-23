Romelu Lukaku Heaps Praise on Man City Stars Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, and Responds To Key Transfer Question

Inter Milan striker and reported Manchester City target Romelu Lukaku has been answering a number of questions on social media this afternoon, including a few surrounding the Premier League champions.

The Belgium international has been scoring yet more goals during the European Championships, and perhaps even more excitingly for Manchester City supporters, proving a remarkable partnership with midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

As many will now be aware, Etihad officials are in the hunt for a new centre-forward this summer, and the former Everton and Manchester United forward has been linked with a switch to Pep Guardiola's side for a number of months.

And while speaking during a question and answer session with fans on social media, the 28 year-old was all too keen to answer a number of queries on Manchester City players past and present, as well as a major transfer question.

READ MORE: Man City centre-back set for European move in the coming days

READ MORE: City receive boost as Premier League midfielder leans towards move

The first City-related question came on the subject of the 'hardest' defender he has ever faced so far in his professional career, and Lukaku was keen to point out former Etihad captain and now RSC Anderlecht head coach, Vincent Kompany.

Then came the subject of the best midfielder in the world, and really, Romelu Lukaku had no choice but his Belgium teammate and Manchester City superstar, Kevin de Bruyne.

Staying on the subject of current Manchester City stars, Lukaku had something to say on his former Everton teammate John Stones - who has endured a remarkable rise in form and stature over the past 12 months.

Lukaku was keen to point out that he is not surprised by Stones' return to form, and labelled the Barnsley-born centre-back as a 'baller'.

But when pressed on the links between himself and a move to Manchester City, Romelu Lukaku wasn't too keen to talk - and when asked about whether we could see a partnership of De Bruyne x Lukaku at club level, the Inter forward jokingly said:

And then came the big one; Would Romelu Lukaku consider the blue side of Manchester? Unfortunately, the answer wasn't what we probably wanted...

READ MORE: Zinchenko opens up on 'most difficult days' of his football life

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano labels Harry Kane information as '100% confirmed'

Manchester City in the meantime, will continue their push for Tottenham striker Harry Kane - but while Daniel Levy stands firm on his £150 million price tag, many are beginning to wonder whether alternatives should be sounded out.

For Inter, they would be reluctant to sell their star name, however the financial situation at the Serie A club might just make a big-money sale an attractive proposition at boardroom level.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra