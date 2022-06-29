Report: Romeo Lavia's Transfer Fee Revealed Ahead Of Southampton Switch From Manchester City

The fee of Romeo Lavia's transfer has been revealed, per reports. The Belgian midfielder is expected to join the Saints with both parties close to an agreement on the deal.

The 18-year-old is highly thought of at City but his pathway to the first team doesn't seem clear. The sky blues already have Rodri, who is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the league, and have also added England international Kalvin Phillips to their ranks, who plays in the same position.

Lavia has primarily been used in City's development squad, playing 19 times in the Premier League 2 last season. However, he did make two appearances for the first team last season in the FA Cup and League Cup respectively.

These limited minutes don't appear to have been enough to convince the midfielder to stay at the Etihad, with a move to Southampton now edging closer. However, fans of the cityzens may be encouraged by the fact Lavia's deal is believed to include a buy-back clause, which could be activated if the youngster impresses heavily for the Saints.

The fee City have accepted for the 18-year-old has now been revealed. Talksport are reporting that the deal to take Lavia to the Saint Mary's will be worth £10million.

Fans of the cityzens may be unhappy at losing one of their young talents, however the club are set to bring in £15million from the sales of Lavia and Darko Gyabi alone. The buy-back clause is also an added bonus, in the event of Lavia exploding at Southampton.

The move seems like a good fit for Lavia, given Southampton's track record of developing young talent. If Lavia is used in a similar manner to starlets Armando Broja and Tino Livramento last season, then it may well prove to be a smart move for the 18-year-old.