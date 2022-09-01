Report: Sam Edozie And Juan Larios Have Signed Their Southampton Contracts

Edozie was expected to join German club Bayer Leverkusen this window but his transfer to the Bundesliga club evidently never materialised. The winger is well thought of at City and almost broke into the first team last season but suffered an injury that blocked his path to the senior squad.

However, Cole Palmer now seems to be City's first choice when it comes to deploying a younger player in the wide areas.

Larios is a left-back and was signed by City two seasons ago from Barcelona for the club's under-18 squad. The Spaniard impressed for the under-18s and was promoted to the under-21 team last season and has played in every Premier League 2 game for The Cityzens so far this season.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Both men are set to follow in Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia's footsteps, who both made the switch from the Etihad to the Saint Mary's. Bazunu and Lavia were two highly rated youth prospects at City but it seems that Southampton's new head of recruitment has played a major role in bringing these prospects to the Hampshire club.

Southampton recently appointed Joe Shields as their head of recruitment, who should be very familiar to anybody who was involved in the youth setup at the Etihad. Prior to joining his new club, Shields was The Cityzens' head of youth recruitment and was credited with bringing players like Lavia, Jadon Sancho and Michael Olise into the club's academy.

Shields will have signed a number of these departing youngsters in his time with the club, so it is no surprise that they are keen to work with the scout once more.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Larios and Edozie are now set to join their former teammates at Southampton. The Italian journalist has stated that both men have signed their contracts with the club and should be officially announced as new Saints players shortly.

The two youngsters will be following the aforementioned Bazunu and Lavia out of the club, alongside Darko Gyabi, who was another high-profile academy departure this season.

While some may be disappointed to see City lose such prospects, these sales have helped to fund a good portion of the club's incomings this window.

