Skip to main content

Report: Sam Edozie And Juan Larios Have Signed Their Southampton Contracts

Manchester City youngsters Juan Larios and Sam Edozie are set both set to join Southampton this deadline day and should be announced as new Saints players shortly, per Fabrizo Romano.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Edozie was expected to join German club Bayer Leverkusen this window but his transfer to the Bundesliga club evidently never materialised. The winger is well thought of at City and almost broke into the first team last season but suffered an injury that blocked his path to the senior squad. 

However, Cole Palmer now seems to be City's first choice when it comes to deploying a younger player in the wide areas. 

Larios is a left-back and was signed by City two seasons ago from Barcelona for the club's under-18 squad. The Spaniard impressed for the under-18s and was promoted to the under-21 team last season and has played in every Premier League 2 game for The Cityzens so far this season. 

Juan Larios, Manchester City, Chelsea

Both men are set to follow in Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia's footsteps, who both made the switch from the Etihad to the Saint Mary's. Bazunu and Lavia were two highly rated youth prospects at City but it seems that Southampton's new head of recruitment has played a major role in bringing these prospects to the Hampshire club. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Southampton recently appointed Joe Shields as their head of recruitment, who should be very familiar to anybody who was involved in the youth setup at the Etihad. Prior to joining his new club, Shields was The Cityzens' head of youth recruitment and was credited with bringing players like Lavia, Jadon Sancho and Michael Olise into the club's academy. 

Shields will have signed a number of these departing youngsters in his time with the club, so it is no surprise that they are keen to work with the scout once more. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Larios and Edozie are now set to join their former teammates at Southampton. The Italian journalist has stated that both men have signed their contracts with the club and should be officially announced as new Saints players shortly. 

The two youngsters will be following the aforementioned Bazunu and Lavia out of the club, alongside Darko Gyabi, who was another high-profile academy departure this season. 

While some may be disappointed to see City lose such prospects, these sales have helped to fund a good portion of the club's incomings this window.  

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CitySouthampton

Claudio Gomes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Claudio Gomes May Join Palermo

By Dylan Mcbennett
Julian Alvarez
Media

'Amazing' - Shaun Wright Phillips Praises Julian Alvarez Post Nottingham Forest Brace

By Alex Caddick
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Wanted Over €100million For Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Samuel Edozie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Samuel Edozie And Juan Larios In Southampton To Complete Moves

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manuel Akanji
Transfer Rumours

Manuel Akanji Speaks About Signing For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Arthur Melo
Transfer Rumours

Rival Watch: Liverpool To Sign Arthur Melo On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manuel Akanji, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

OFFICIAL: Manchester City Announce Signing Of Manuel Akanji

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo Silva
Exclusives

Exclusive: 'Big Loss' - Didi Hamann on Bernardo Silva's Future at Manchester City

By Charlie Webb