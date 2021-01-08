Sergio Aguero targeted by PSG, possible contract disagreements, and a major Bundesliga club eyeing rising winger - Man City Transfer Breakdown #6

So we're onto the sixth edition of this Transfer Breakdown series, and at this point, I'm beginning to wonder how much longer we should carry on - Manchester City are quiet to say the very least...

With that being said, there has been a few interesting stories come about over the past 24 hours, mainly surrounding potential departures - one of which concerns none other than Sergio Aguero.

We'll run you through everything you need to know about what's been reported since last night, and just how much you should be reading into these suggestions!

Pochettino 'prioritises' our Serg

[Rumour Rating: 2]

Well, who wouldn't want Sergio Aguero on a free transfer? That's the questions you've got to be asking yourself when wondering how much there really is in this rumour.

Manchester City, as far as we're aware, are yet to approach the Argentine over fresh contract talks, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. Subsequently, he is able to speak to as many clubs as he wishes, but at this moment in time, I suspect his next move will be the last thing on his mind, considering his fitness struggles throughout the campaign so far.

There are only two reasons that give this story any sort of standing whatsoever.

Firstly, Sergio is out of contract in the coming months, so as it stands, any manager in world football is free to prioritise him as a target. Secondly, Pochettino is Argentine himself, so it makes a load of sense to approach a fellow countryman should he become available.

And that's that really, a solid '2' to get us started.

Aguero yet to receive a call from City

[Rumour Rating: 7]

When Jose Alvarez speaks on Sergio Aguero, we usually listen - and in the case of this suggestion, I certainly did.

We've heard from various corners already, including David Ornstein for the Athletic this week, that Sergio Aguero is yet to enter into any form of talks over a new contract at the club. As we've just eluded to, his current deal runs out in the summer, and as it stands, he is free to sign a pre-contract with any potential suitor.

However, the one thing that lets down the below suggestion from Alvarez is the idea that he will start to listen to offers, and offers from Barcelona and PSG.

Somehow, I find it highly unlikely that a player who has been battling with fitness over the past seven months or so is putting any focus on his future beyond this season. It's also highly unlikely that he's going to be speaking to either Barcelona or PSG - the suggestion has always been that after Manchester City, he would either retire, or see out the final years of his career in South America.

It's definitely a situation to keep an eye on however, but I get the feeling we won't hear anything more concrete until he's hit a run of form back in Pep Guardiola's side - a run of form that would give him more thinking space to focus on the next steps in his career.

"Everything is open" - Pep

[Rumour Rating: N/A]

Not a transfer rumour as such, but an interesting line from the manager today as he looked ahead to the weekend's FA Cup clash against Birmingham City.

Many are aware of the contract situation surrounding Fernandinho, and that the Brazilian midfielder is free to leave the club at the end of the current campaign with his deal expiring upon the end of the season. But could his impressive performances over the past few weeks when called upon make the club rethink their stance on his future?

Well Pep Guardiola seems to suggest that it isn't a case of everything being set in stone when it comes to Fernandinho. "Everything is open", the Catalan boss said, and after the veteran midfielder's performance at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, I think I speak for many Blues in saying it certainly wouldn't be a bad thing to retain his services for another six to twelve months.

'Initial discussions' between Bayer & Braaf

[Rumour Rating: 7]

This sort of story shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone really...

We already know that Manchester City have seemingly given Jayden Braaf and his representatives the freedom to speak to potential suitors over the course of the next few weeks. A move to Germany's Bundesliga is also the type of move young talents seem to lean towards when falling out of favour at their respective clubs in England.

There had been previous suggestions that Borussia Dortmund would open up a pathway for Braaf to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho - who made a move from City in 2016. However, a switch to Bayer Leverkusen also makes sense given the number of exciting young talents that have emerged at the BayArena over the years.

Let's keep an eye on this situation, but this particular story has come from a source that many would deem 'very well-informed'...

Promising City defensive duo on the radar

[Rumour Rating: 4.5]

What wasn't specified in this claim was the nature of the interest from Leeds United and Juventus - and I feel that's very important when making a judgement on the legitimacy of the claims in question.

Should the interest be related to possible loan moves, then you may consider this somewhat believable. However even then you'd have to question whether either Leeds or Juventus would be able to present Luke Mbete or Josh Wilson-Esbrand with better opportunities than City.

Both players are believed to be very highly thought of at the City Football Academy, and that was proven just this week when Mbete was called up the first-team match day squad and travelled to both Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford - invaluable experiences despite not getting on the pitch.

Wilson-Esbrand has also just been promoted to Manchester City's Elite Development Squad - further representing how highly thought of he is by coaching staff at the club.

Look, I may be wrong and either of these players could seek moves elsewhere should they not see a clear path to the first-team. However, I feel it that it's simply far too early for either of these players to jump at opportunities at either of the sides that have been linked in the Mail.

A change of agent for Raheem

[Rumour Rating: N/A]

Again, not a transfer rumour as such, but a story that could provide Manchester City fans with some reason to believe that Raheem Sterling could be here to stay for quite a while yet...

The Times claim that Sterling has parted ways with his long-time agent Aidy Ward - a man who played an integral part in forcing his client out of Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium in 2015. Quite a tricky character to have to negotiate with from what Liverpool fans say about Ward, and that could bode well for City when they look to renew Sterling's contract in the coming weeks.

It has already been reported that Sterling could be the next player to enter talks over a new deal, after Kevin De Bruyne, as Manchester City look to tie down their bigger name stars to long-term deals.

Whether or not a change of agency or negotiating with a lawyer makes things any more difficult or any easier for City, that remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it's a story that I thought we should bring to your attention either way, and we could look back on this moment with fondness should things go well in the not too distant future.

