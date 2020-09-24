Serie A and Portuguese giants have shown the most interest in Man City centre-back

According to Calciomercato, Inter and Porto are the two clubs that have shown huge interest in signing Nicolas Otamendi. The report further suggests that both the clubs are in a favourable position to make a move for the 32-year-old Argentine International.

Otamendi is one of the few players who looked certain to end their stay at Etihad by the end of the current transfer window. However, amidst Man City’s uncertainty over signing a new centre-back, the Argentinian professional’s future also remains undetermined.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lazio have also identified Otamendi as their potential target. The player is reportedly willing to have his pay reduced provided he gets a four or five-year deal. Moreover, Lazio wish to strengthen their defence as the Serie A side prepare for their return to the UEFA Champions League.

As of now, Otamendi still has two years left in his current contract with Manchester City. He could make an appearance for Pep Guardiola’s squad that will face Bournemouth in the third round tie of Carabao Cup on Thursday.

