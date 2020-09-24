SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Serie A and Portuguese giants have shown the most interest in Man City centre-back

Shruti Sadbhav

According to Calciomercato, Inter and Porto are the two clubs that have shown huge interest in signing Nicolas Otamendi. The report further suggests that both the clubs are in a favourable position to make a move for the 32-year-old Argentine International.

Otamendi is one of the few players who looked certain to end their stay at Etihad by the end of the current transfer window. However, amidst Man City’s uncertainty over signing a new centre-back, the Argentinian professional’s future also remains undetermined.

GettyImages-1171759346

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lazio have also identified Otamendi as their potential target. The player is reportedly willing to have his pay reduced provided he gets a four or five-year deal. Moreover, Lazio wish to strengthen their defence as the Serie A side prepare for their return to the UEFA Champions League.

As of now, Otamendi still has two years left in his current contract with Manchester City. He could make an appearance for Pep Guardiola’s squad that will face Bournemouth in the third round tie of Carabao Cup on Thursday. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Premier League side ‘failed’ to sign Man City defender despite keen interest

Manchester City defender John Stones attracted interest from West Ham United. However, the Premier League club failed to sign the Englishman for multiple reasons.

Shruti Sadbhav

City Football Group make huge bid for Argentine wonderkid – $10 million fee mentioned

The City Football Group have made a huge $10m bid for young Argentine forward, Dario Sarmiento (17).

Sam Puddephatt

Journalist makes new claim amid reports that Real Madrid have made 'contact' with Man City star

It had previously been alleged that Man City winger Riyad Mahrez was in talks with Real Madrid - and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now responded to the report.

markgough96

Bournemouth complete full round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Man City clash

South Coast side Bournemouth have completed a full round of COVID-19 tests for players and staff ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Man City on Thursday evening.

Sam Puddephatt

Delap, Steffen, Doyle and Nmecha all to start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Bournemouth (Carabao Cup Third Round)

Manchester City are the undisputed kings of the Carabao Cup - but this season could be their toughest campaign yet as they hunt an unprecedented fourth consecutive League Cup title. First up, Bournemouth in round three; here's how we predict Pep Guardiola will line-up in this one...

Nathan Allen

Everything You Need To Know: Man City vs Bournemouth (Carabao Cup Third Round)

After kicking off the season with a win at Molineux, Pep Guardiola’s men return to Manchester as the Blues host recently relegated Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup - a competition that Manchester City have won in each of the previous three seasons. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this one...

Brandon Evans

Sevilla centre-back 'ready' to join Man City - club still blocking current Spaniards exit

Jules Koundé is ready to join Manchester City, reports Fabrizio Romano on his ‘Here We Go’ podcast.

Adam Booker

"I am really honoured to be part of the group." - Man City goalkeeper opens up on his first week at the club

Zack Steffen shared his first impressions on his time at City, as the American shot-stopper settles into life in Manchester.

Jack Walker

Barcelona to offer €18M for Man City defender following the sale of Nelson Semedo

According to reports, Barcelona will offer Man City €18M for Eric Garcia, following the sale of Nelson Semedo to Wolves.

Jack Walker

Pep Guardiola decides to give up interest in Napoli star - two alternatives identified

Pep Guardiola has decided, along with Manchester City, to give up on attempting to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

Adam Booker