Serie A Club Ready To Make ‘Big Investment’ For Man City Midfielder

Ivan Ilic joined Manchester City in 2017 at the age of 16, but has yet to make an appearance for the club - however, has enjoyed successful loan spells in his native Serbia, the Netherlands and most recently Italy.

His most recent stint with Hellas Verona has seen his stock rise considerably since his arrival at Manchester City and the City Football Group from Red Star Belgrade.

Ivan Ilic's 2020/2021 season at Hellas Verona enabled the Serbian to become a key player for the Veneto side, making 29 Serie A appearances whilst also recording two goals in the process.

The 20-year-old only has one year remaining on his Manchester City contract and after impressing on loan at Hellas Verona last season, Gli Scaligeri are said to be interested in signing Ilic on a permanent deal, as the club look to build on last season’s respectable 10th place finish.

According to reports from Sky Italia, Hellas Verona are in talks with Manchester City regarding the permanent signing of Ivan Ilic and it has been reported that Verona are looking to make an ‘important’ investment to sign the Serbian.

Last season, Ilic played under Ivan Juric, who has since moved onto Torino and should Ilic return to Verona, then he will work under former Cagliari boss Eusebio Di Francesco.

An accurate passer, aerially proficient and a good reader of the game, Hellas Verona are keen to retain the services of Ilic and are said to 'believe' in the midfielder’s qualities enough to make a ‘big investment’ in the player.

Although Ivan Ilic has never played a game for Manchester City, the money raised from his sale would go towards the fees required to secure the Premier League champions' summer targets.

Manchester City are in the process of raising funds to accommodate the signings of new players and the sale of Ilic would go towards the fund-raising required for the club to chase the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

