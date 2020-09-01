SI.com
City Xtra
Serie A defender asking club to lower asking price with Man City locked in negotiations

Nathan Allen

For several months, Pep Guardiola's side have been locked in negotiations to sign 29-year-old Senegal captain, Kalidou Koulibaly. 

Now, La Gazetta dello Sport are reporting that he's tired of waiting for a transfer to materialise and is losing focus with Napoli. They claim he's well aware that the club are actually keen to sell him this summer and are simply holding out for the biggest possible fee. 

He's reportedly asked the club to lower their asking price, which is set at €70m. City don't want to pay that much for a defender already in his prime, especially coming off the back of a difficult season for the Naples side. 

Earlier today, La Gazetta journalist Alfredo Pedulla reported that negotiations between City and Napoli could step up a gear next week, whether or not the ongoing situation regarding Lionel Messi is resolved by then. 

City are looking at Koulibaly as a potential signing to fill the hole left by Vincent Kompany. They've already captured centre-back Nathan Aké this summer, but he is expected to rotate primarily with Aymeric Laporte in the left-footed position. 

