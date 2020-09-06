SI.com
Serie A defender has an agreement with Man City worth around €9 million per season

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City's ongoing bid to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly reportedly took a back-seat during the recently concluded Messi transfer saga. Following that, Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that today could prove detrimental in the potential transfer of Koulibaly to the English side.

The latest reports now claim that Koulibaly has agreed to a deal with Manchester City that will see the highly-acclaimed centre-back earn €9 million per season in addition to €3 million in bonuses. The negotiations between Man City and Napoli are underway, albeit slow-paced, as the two clubs share a bitter history.

Aurelio De Laurentiis, the chairman of Napoli, recently confirmed that Man City have not made a direct contact with the Italian side after what unfolded during the deal surrounding Jorginho. Hence, both sides have relied on Koulibaly's agent to negotiate the agreement, which has further slowed down the deal.

Earlier this year, Koulibaly had expressed that he wanted to stay at Napoli, but it was evident that the club would not reject a 'fair' offer for the defender. That being said, the Serie A side rates the Senegal International highly and asserted that they would not accept anything below €75 million.

This led to Man City revising their offer, and they are now ready to meet Napoli's asking price for Koulibaly. With the Premier League 2020/21 restart right around the corner, City will look to close the deal at the earliest. 

