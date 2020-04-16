Serie A defender to choose between Man City, Man United & PSG for new destination

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is set to leave Napoli this summer, and has a choice of three clubs according to Repubblica as relayed via Sport Italia: Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League duo and the reigning French champions are among the small handful of clubs who could afford the transfer fee necessary to prise Koulibaly (28), away from Naples.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Senegal captain has established himself as a world-class defender in his time in Italy, and he has been linked with a move to City among other top European clubs for the past few seasons.

Repubblica's report suggests that Koulibaly has finally decided it is time to move on, which could ignite a bidding war between City, United and PSG.

Last summer, the price tag placed on Koulibaly's head was reported to be upwards of €100m. The coronavirus crisis, which will weaken the economic power of virtually all clubs, will likely have prompted a fall in that valuation.

(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, it will almost certainly still require a sum of at least €60m for a player whose contract does not expire until 2023.

