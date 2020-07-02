Serie A defender 'very, very keen' on signing for Man City

Napoli centre-back and reported Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly is 'very, very keen' on joining the club, according to Jack Gaughan on the 93:20 podcast.

On this mornings podcast, an interesting revelation was made by Gaughan in relation to the saga linking Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester. Gaughan claims Koulibaly is 'very, very keen' on a move, something which may make any deal that little bit easier.

It was also suggested that given the price agreed with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Leroy Sane, it is unlikely that Manchester City would be priced out of a move for the 29-year-old Senegalese central defender.

It's likely the club are prioritising reinforcements in defensive areas this summer, with Pep Guardiola admitting there's no need for a central midfielder upon David Silva's departure.

Also, with Leroy Sané's move to Bayern Munich all but done, Guardiola says he has various options to replace him and doesn't need to look to the market for replacements in that area either.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra