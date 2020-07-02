City Xtra
Serie A defender 'very, very keen' on signing for Man City

harryasiddall

Napoli centre-back and reported Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly is 'very, very keen' on joining the club, according to Jack Gaughan on the 93:20 podcast.

On this mornings podcast, an interesting revelation was made by Gaughan in relation to the saga linking Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester. Gaughan claims Koulibaly is 'very, very keen' on a move, something which may make any deal that little bit easier. 

ssc-napoli-v-bologna-fc-serie-a

It was also suggested that given the price agreed with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Leroy Sane, it is unlikely that Manchester City would be priced out of a move for the 29-year-old Senegalese central defender.

It's likely the club are prioritising reinforcements in defensive areas this summer, with Pep Guardiola admitting there's no need for a central midfielder upon David Silva's departure. 

Also, with Leroy Sané's move to Bayern Munich all but done, Guardiola says he has various options to replace him and doesn't need to look to the market for replacements in that area either.

Exclusive: Jayden Braaf 'confident' of making full Man City debut this season

Highly-rated Manchester City winger Jayden Braaf is 'confident' of making his full Manchester City debut this season, after being called up to train with Pep Guardiola and the first-team this week, City Xtra understand.

City Xtra

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Liverpool (w/ LFCTransferRoom)

On Thursday night, the Premier League champions of the two previous campaigns, Manchester City come up against the newly crowned champions Liverpool, after a 30 year wait for a top-flight title came to an end last week following City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Harry Winters

Man City 'the only side' in the race for Napoli star - €90 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are 'the only side' in the race for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, as the Senegalese international looks set to leave this summer.

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night, as Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

The clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad on Thursday night may not carry the same weight as it usually has in recent years, but there’s still pride to play for as the two meet in the Premier League.

Nathan Allen

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

After falling to an eighth league defeat of the season at the hands of Chelsea last Thursday, Manchester City officially conceded their Premier League crown to Liverpool, ending a two-year period of superiority and dominance in England’s top division.

Harry Winters

'There was a conversation with the club' - Man City player makes decision about future

Claudio Bravo has agreed a two-month extension to his contract with City in order to complete the season, report Sport Witness.

markgough96

"Looks like, if not already, done..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Liverpool)

After successfully reaching the FA Cup Semi-Final in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, attentions turn back to the Premier League as Manchester City welcome the newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool, to the Etihad Stadium.

harryasiddall

Barcelona full-back 'on the verge' of becoming latest player to sign for Man City

Manchester City have acquired Barcelona teenager Juan Larios (16), report the Daily Mail, becoming the latest youngster to join the club in recent weeks.

markgough96

OFFICIAL: Man City complete signing of highly-rated Juventus forward

Juventus striker Pablo Moreno has signed a contract with Manchester City, for a fee reported to be in the region of €10 million.

markgough96