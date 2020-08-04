Serie A giants an 'enticing' option for Man City midfielder - former club a 'formidable opponent' in the bidding

David Silva (34) is currently deliberating what to do next in his career. Lazio are willing to offer the Spaniard €6m over two seasons (including bonuses), however his former club Valencia may try and sway his decision, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Staying in Europe is a major factor for the playmaker, and Lazio are already qualified for the Champions League next season. It is likely that Silva will respond to the offer next week, after taking some time to think about his potential options.

(ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

It is thought that should Valencia approach Silva, they will be a tough option for him to turn down. David started his career with Los Murcelagos in 2004, making 119 appearances for the La Liga side before moving to the Etihad. Valencia finished 9th in La Liga this season, meaning they will not be taking part in the Champions League.

Silva currently earns upwards of £10m per year, so it would be a tall order for Lazio to match such a wage. If Silva wants to be paid a similar sum to his deal at City, a move to China, Saudi Arabia or the United States would be more tempting.

