Serie A giants in talks with Man City star over a possible move

Sam Puddephatt

David Silva (34) has been in talks with Lazio, aiming to secure a move away from Man City this summer, according to AS as relayed by footballespana.

'El Mago' has apparently been for dinner with sporting director Igli Tare, with the Lazio string-puller aiming to bring the Spanish player to the Italian club.

(ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

The world cup winning playmaker has appeared some 309 times for the Blues in his 10-year spell, making himself a fan favourite and a household name for football fans around the country.

Lazio have secured a Champions League spot for next season, so it comes as no surprise that they want a knowledgeable head in their camp to help guide them to European success. 

If the move goes ahead it could be Silva's 14 consecutive season competing in Europe’s club competitions, and anyway, who wouldn’t want to see Silva in Europe again?

