Serie A Giants Intensify Interest In Man City Forward - Player Labelled 'Right Age to be Protagonist'

Serie A giants Juventus see Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as their long term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, and will focus on accelerating talks to sign the Brazilian.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, and relayed by Sport Witness, Juventus see Jesus as being ‘the right age to be a protagonist for a long time and with evidently very flexible technical characteristics’.

Gabriel Jesus found himself out of favour with Pep Guardiola in the 2020/21 season, as the Manchester City boss chose to play without a central striker for the majority of the campaign.

And while any deal is dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future plans in Turin, Juventus see a ‘possibility of signing Jesus on loan without immediate financial obligations’.

As a boost to the Italian's hopes, the 24-year-old is open to moving to Juventus - especially after a frustrating 2021 in Manchester.

From the Manchester City point of view, the club are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window. Jesus, along with Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva have all been linked with moves away from the Etihad.

However, those moves could be necessary to raise funds for the Etihad club’s two main targets - Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

