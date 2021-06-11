Serie A Giants Intensify Interest In Man City Forward - Player Labelled 'Right Age to be Protagonist'
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, and relayed by Sport Witness, Juventus see Jesus as being ‘the right age to be a protagonist for a long time and with evidently very flexible technical characteristics’.
Gabriel Jesus found himself out of favour with Pep Guardiola in the 2020/21 season, as the Manchester City boss chose to play without a central striker for the majority of the campaign.
READ MORE: Man City identify replacement for Bernardo Silva
READ MORE: Raheem Sterling opens up on Man City transfer speculation
And while any deal is dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future plans in Turin, Juventus see a ‘possibility of signing Jesus on loan without immediate financial obligations’.
As a boost to the Italian's hopes, the 24-year-old is open to moving to Juventus - especially after a frustrating 2021 in Manchester.
From the Manchester City point of view, the club are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window. Jesus, along with Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva have all been linked with moves away from the Etihad.
READ MORE: Man City told when to expect crucial decision on midfielder's future
READ MORE: Man City and Barcelona reach agreement over Camp Nou meeting
However, those moves could be necessary to raise funds for the Etihad club’s two main targets - Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra