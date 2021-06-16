Serie A Giants Open to Signing Man City Defender - Club Look to Provide New Manager With Defensive Reinforcements

AS Roma are showing an early interest in signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake on an initial loan move during the current summer transfer window.

Nathan Ake made the most of his playing time opportunities in his first season with Manchester City, which saw him feature in 13 matches in all competitions over the campaign.

While the Dutch defender sat near the bottom of the centre-back depth chart within the team, he did appear in several key early season fixtures, such as the 1-0 home win against Arsenal in Premier League play.

Nathan Ake's campaign wound up catching the eye of one Serie A official.

According to a report from the Italian-based outlet Calcio Mercato, Roma is aiming to revamp its defensive line over the summer window.

Among the list of defenders that Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is now targeting is Nathan Ake.

For one, the former Bournemouth defender is said to have "caught the attention" of the Portuguese club official, who aspires to do what it takes to bring the Dutch international to Serie A this summer.

Pinto plans to open negotiations with Manchester City officials over potentially signing Ake to an initial one-year loan deal, with the possibility of retaining the player's services via a buy option at the end of the loan period.

Amid interest from other clubs for a possible transfer move, the veteran Premier League defender may end up turning down any offers in order to carry on with Manchester City.

One recent report noted that Ake prefers to remain with the Premier League powerhouse, as he reportedly "loves" playing under manager Pep Guardiola.

While Manchester City may see several changes within its defensive unit in the coming months, Ake may very well be among the centre-backs that will end up staying put at the club.

