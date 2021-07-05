Serie A Giants 'Weighing Up' Move For Man City Defender - Player 'Out of Favour' With Pep Guardiola

Inter Milan are keen to add Manchester City outcast Benjamin Mendy to their ranks this summer, according to reports.

The Italian side are looking to their reinforce their wide positions as they look to kick on from their recent Serie A triumph.

Benjamin Mendy has been merely a squad player since his arrival in Manchester and could be moved on as the Blues are trying to complete deals for the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

Earlier this week, the France international had emerged as a potential option for the Nerazzurri following the departure of Ashley Young.

According to Italian broadcaster SportsMediaset, as relayed by Sempre Inter, Inter Milan are keen to seal a loan move for Benjamin Mendy this summer, with left-back a priority position to strengthen for Simone Inzaghi's side.



It has been claimed however, that the ex-Marseille star could prove too costly for Inter this summer, owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has further been reported that the 26-year-old is out of favour with Pep Guardiola, who placed in faith in Oleksandr Zinchenko and João Cancelo to cover the left flank for the Blues last season.

Despite his injury setbacks, the left-back contributed two goals and two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions last season.

With two years left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, Benjamin Mendy could be heading towards the exit door if Manchester City decide to cash in on the full-back and use those funds elsewhere.

Manchester United's Alex Telles and Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas are also being considered by Inter as potential options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

