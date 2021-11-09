Serie A Manager Provides Major Update on Man City Target - Four Other European Clubs Interested

Vincenzo Italiano, the manager of Fiorentina has admitted he knows several top European clubs are interested in his star striker, Dusan Vlahovic - including Manchester City.

In the absence of a central striker, Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed unprecedented success in the past two years.

For the majority of last season, the club's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero was struggling with a knee injury - and following the Argentine's departure, the club failed to land any of their main striker targets.

During that period of time, Manchester City won a Premier League title, a Carabao Cup, and reached their first-ever Champions League final.

They've also started this season well, particularly whilst deploying Phil Foden in a false nine system - with notable wins at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford being the standouts so far.

There's no doubting, however, that Pep Guardiola will be desperate for a clinical number nine in the summer transfer window - and this week there has been a notable update on one of City's potential targets.

As per quotes relayed by SempreMilan, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano has been speaking to the press about his star striker, Dusan Vlahovic, and the keen interest in the Serb from around Europe.

“I don’t read papers, I’ve heard about Arsenal, Tottenham, City, Juventus and Milan. They are just rumours and not too credible for me, the guy is highly focused and he wants to do well,” Italiano said.

Despite the public stance of his commitment to the team by the manager, earlier this year, Fiorentina's director told the press that Vlahovic has decided not to extend his current contract which expires in the summer of 2023.

Manchester City's need for a clinical striker, combined with the cut-price Vlahovic could be available on, may make the 21-year-old a key target.

