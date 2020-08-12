Serie A side 'completing the final details' before making transfer of Man City midfielder official
Adam Booker
Lazio are completing the final details before making the signing of Manchester City midfielder David Silva official, reports Sky Sport Italian football writer Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Spaniard will sign a three-year-deal with the Serie A club within the next two days. According to Corriere dello Sport, Silva will sign a deal guaranteeing him around £3M -£4M a year.
The announcement however is likely to be postponed until Silva finishes the current UEFA Champions League campaign with Manchester City, who are currently in the quarter-final round.
Silva has won 11 major honours at the club in his ten years of service, with many referring him as the greatest to ever don a sky blue shirt.
-----
