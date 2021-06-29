Serie A Side 'Continuing To Work' With Man City To Secure Loan Spell For Midfielder

After a successful loan spell at the club, Hellas Verona have their sights set on securing the services of Manchester City midfielder Ivan Ilic for another season.

Ivan Ilic has been on the books of the Etihad club since 2017, and although Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of the 20-year-old, the club could be open to selling.

While he has only been away on loan throughout his time at the club, Manchester City could be holding out for an offer of €10 million in order to let the midfielder go permanently.

The Serbian was instrumental in the Serie A side’s 10th place finish, and as a result, the club will look to bolster their previous offers to Manchester City in order to finalise a deal.

READ MORE: Man City target swoop for Chelsea defender amid 'huge admiration'

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte would be 'delighted' by Barca switch this summer

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Hellas Verona are ‘continuing to work’ with the Premier League club.

However, Manchester City are not willing to depart with the midfielder permanently for any of bids reportedly sent in by I Gialloblu, only a loan fee may be necessary for the Italian club.

The recent reports suggest that Verona will offer €1.5 million in order to sweeten the deal and secure Ilic’s services for one more season on loan, with the aim to raise the cash for a permanent deal next season.

Only time will tell if it will be a on a permanent or temporarily basis, however, as of now, it does appear that Ilic will not be fighting his way into the Manchester City first team next season - as some outlets had reported he may be early in 2021.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra