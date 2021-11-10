Serie A Side Plot January Bid for Man City Player - Club Could 'Respond Positively' to Offer

Serie A side Genoa's new manager Andriy Shevchenko is seeking to make his compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City his first signing in January, according to one report this week.

Zinchenko is yet to start in the Premier League so far this season, making only two substitute appearances with one start in the third round of the Carabao Cup as well as the Champions League.

The versatile defender has seen his place in the side marginalised, owing mostly to the excellent form displayed by Joao Cancelo at left-back this season - with the Portuguese registering an impressive four assists in his last two games.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko's limited time on the pitch, it is therefore no surprise to see that speculation regarding his future at Manchester City has begun in various corners of European press.

Earlier this week, reports in Italy claimed that Serie A side Genoa were considering a move for the player in January - largely down to an appointment in their vacant head coach position that many would regard as favourable to the City defender.

Andriy Shevchenko, who managed Oleksandr Zinchenko for the Ukraine national side from 2016 until he took the Genoa job last Sunday, is a known admirer of his compatriot's talents.

According to the latest information from Italian based-journalist Ekrem Konur, Genoa want to secure the signing of the versatile Manchester City player on-loan during the upcoming January transfer window.

Konur adds in his latest report: "I was told that Manchester City could respond positively to this offer".

Oleksandr Zinchenko does notably still have three years left on his existing Etihad contract, and a permanent move away from Manchester City in the immediate future appears unlikely.

Although Zinchenko has struggled for minutes this season, the Ukrainian international has suffered spells out of the side before, only to continue to work hard and earn a route back into the team.

Indeed, Zinchenko was preferred over other options to start at left-back in last season's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

However, with Cancelo's current form indicating that the Portugal full-back is unlikely to be dislodged as first-choice any time soon, a loan move in January could make sense for Zinchenko.

At left-back, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte are both capable of providing cover, while academy prospect Joshua Wilson-Esbrand (18) impressed in the role in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe Wanderers earlier this season.

It certainly sounds plausible that Genoa's manager Shevchenko would be keen on a reunion with Zinchenko, but it remains to be seen whether Guardiola would be content to finish the season without the Ukrainian defender as an option.

