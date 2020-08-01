City Xtra
Serie A side offer to make Man City midfielder one of the club's best-paid players

Serie A side Lazio have offered a three-year contract to departing Manchester City legend David Silva, reports MundoDeportivo.

The deal is worth €4M per season, which would make Silva one of the best-paid players at the club. The Spaniard is said to be in no rush to make a decision, as he considers where he will spend the swansong years of his career.

It is surprising, though, that Lazio have allegedly offered a three-year contract. At 34, the expectation is that Silva intends to wind down his career after a decade in the Premier League providing world-class performances for City.

Three years playing for a highly competitive Serie A side is a world away from a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia; the two other leagues that Silva has been heavily linked with.

However, there is no doubt that Silva remains talented enough to play a key role for a big club. This season, the Spanish playmaker has six goals and 10 assists in just 27 Premier League appearances.

The club that manages to tempt Silva can consider themselves very fortunate, and Silva can be assured that City fans will follow and support him in his next adventure.

