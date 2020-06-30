Serie A side plot sensational player-exchange with Man City for forward

Inter Milan are ready to offer their highly-rated defender Milan Skriniar in exchange for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, claim CalcioMercato as relayed via ESPN.

Skriniar (25), has established himself as one of the best young defenders in Europe since he arrived at Inter in 2017. However, this season, his performances have dipped somewhat, leading CalcioMercato to allege that he is longer deemed an 'indispensable asset' at the club.

Accordingly, Antonio Conte's side are said to be offering the Slovakian international to interested clubs. Manchester City have been credited with an interest in Skriniar in the past, and it is claimed that Inter are hoping to exchange their defender for Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine forward is entering the final year of his City contract, but there is no indication that the fan favourite will be leaving the club before then. The report sounds like nothing other than groundless speculation in the Italian media, and Manchester City's interest appears to be with other targets such as Kalidou Koulibaly.

