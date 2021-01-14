Serie A side 'won't consider' any offers for Man City target - however their interest is 'real'

Serie A side Sassuolo 'wont consider' any offers for Manchester City target Manuel Locatelli, according to Rai Sport as relayed by Football Italia.

The latest reports come directly from the club's sporting director, who say's he 'won't even take into consideration' offers made for their star midfielder.

The 23-year-old, who came through the AC Milan youth system, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league this season.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Director, Giovanni Carnevali had this to say when talking directly about Manchester City's interest.

“We have players who are of interest to many, including Locatelli... With important players like Locatelli, we won’t consider any proposal that would involve him leaving mid-season.”

Another report from journalist Gianluigi Longari says that Manchester City's interest in the midfielder is 'real', but unsurprisingly, no proposal from the club has been submitted as of yet.

Since club legend David Silva left in the summer, the void in midfield has been well filled by the impressive Ilkay Gundogan. However, there's nothing stopping the Blues strengthening their ranks in such an important position.

