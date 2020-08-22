Serie A star becomes #1 target for Man City as they accelerate plans to sign a striker

Manchester City are set to step up their plans to sign a striker this summer, and have made Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez the #1 target, reports the Sun.

Martinez, who celebrates his 23rd birthday today, has earned a reputation as one of the best young forwards in Europe since he signed for Inter Milan in 2018.

He has scored 30 goals in 84 appearances for the Italian side so far, with 21 to his name this season. That includes seven goals in European competitions, netting against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage.

Martinez has also consolidated his position in the Argentina national team, with nine goals in 17 caps to date.

The striker's contract has three years remaining, which would place Inter in a strong position in negotiations. Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in Martinez, but there is doubt about the Spanish side's financial ability to complete a deal.

Any transfer fee would certainly require Manchester City to break the club's current record spend, likely in the range of £75-100 million.

With Sergio Aguero's age and injury woes, in addition to doubts about the consistency of Gabriel Jesus in front of goal, it is plausible that City have decided it is an area that needs strengthening this summer. How much plans to sign a striker will influence recruitment plans in other areas, such as in the left-back position, will remain to be seen.

-----

