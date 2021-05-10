Serie A Star Receiving 'Very Strong Interest' From Man City - Club's Economic Problems Could Decide Future

Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku is receiving 'very strong interest' from Manchester City, who have already contacted his entourage over a potential move, according to SportMediaset as relayed by SempreInter.

Alongside all the success on the pitch this season, Pep Guardiola's search for Sergio Agüero's direct replacement is still ongoing. Links have died down in recent weeks, but these latest reports seem to suggest the Belgian superstar is still on the club's radar.

Manchester City officials have already contacted Romelu Lukaku's entourage over a move in the summer and are showing a 'very strong interest'. However at this moment in time, the striker would prefer to stay at Inter.

The 27-year-old has previously played for cross-town rivals Manchester United, but it's at his current club Inter Milan where he has started to flourish, scoring 23 goals and assisting nine in a season which has seen Inter end Juventus' reign as league champions.

It cost the Italian champions £66 million to prize Lukaku away from England, so you'd think it would require a fee north of that to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, especially after such a magnificent season.

However, Inter are currently embroiled in an economic crisis which would force them to sell some of their top players - and Lukaku could be one of them.

