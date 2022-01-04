Serie A Star Striker Would Find it ‘Impossible to Say No’ to Potential Man City Move Next Summer

New information from Italy this week has claimed that Manchester City are one of two English clubs that in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic would find difficulty in rejecting, should an offer be made next summer.

One name that is constantly being linked with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming months is Fiorentina’s star centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester City do not currently have a striker on their books, with Ferran Torres’ sale to Barcelona and Gabriel Jesus operating as a right-winger this season, adding to the complications created by the permitted exit of Sergio Aguero last summer.

The aforementioned 21-year old Serbian striker is one of Europe’s most sought-after number nines, currently leading the Serie A top scorers chart at present.

As per a new report by Tutto Mercato Web, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, four clubs ‘could’ land Dusan Vlahovic in the coming summer transfer window - Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It is claimed that the previously mentioned Premier League giants are the ‘only two’ Premier League clubs who would be in contention for Dusan Vlahovic's signature, should they come calling in the coming few months.

This confirmation comes after a report by Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed that Arsenal had been ‘trying everything’ to land the prolific goalscorer, which includes making ‘mind-boggling’ offers to Fiorentina.

However, it has been reaffirmed that Vlahovic himself sees the Gunners as an ‘intermediate step’ and to add to that, it us reported that ‘he would only accept Manchester City and Chelsea’.

It is further stated that while the Serb does have a ‘preference’ for La Liga as well as Serie A, ‘it’s impossible to say no to some Premier League teams’ for Dusan Vlahovic, as per the report from Tutto Mercato Web.

While Manchester City have been flying so far this season by operating with a false nine system, fans can certainly expect a striker of the ilk of Dusan Vlahovic to be right at the top of their plans in the coming summer window.

