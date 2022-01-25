Serie A Star 'Never Really Took' Manchester City Offer 'Into Consideration' - Player Closes in on 2026 Renewal

Reported Manchester City left-back target and current AC Milan star Theo Hernandez is set to pen a fresh deal with the Italian side - virtually ending the Premier League champions' hopes of signing the player.

Manchester City are known to have been in the search for a left-back for a couple of seasons.

While the likes of Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko have deputised well in the position, following a transformational education from Pep Guardiola, the club have been in dire need of a specialist in the role.

Some may argue that Joao Cancelo’s incredible performances at left-back this season have meant the club can afford not to invest in the position, but it would be a welcome transfer to bring in a natural left-footer for the role next summer.

While that sounds like the ideal situation, that’s easier said that done at this moment in time.

As per a report by Italian outlet CalcioMercato, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez received offers from abroad, ‘especially from Manchester City, Chelsea and PSG’.

The report states that the Frenchman has ‘never really taken into consideration’ the offers from the trio in question, as ‘his head has always remained focused’ on the task in hand and his job at AC Milan.

Hernandez is set to commit his future with AC Milan until 2026, as the player is said to be willing to move ‘forward together’, with an option to extend for a further year.

With the French international’s renewal set to be initiated in the coming weeks, this does ‘end’ Manchester City’s chances of signing the adventurous full-back, and while this may disappoint some fans, it would be advisable to keep the faith in the club’s astute recruitment policy.

