Serie A star to demand £150K per week to keep him away from potential suitors - Man City named as interested club

Lautaro Martinez has reportedly told Inter Milan officials that he wants a deal close to £150,000-a-week to keep him out of the clutches of Manchester City - who have been tracking the Argentine striker for more than a year, as per the latest reports from the Mirror.

Along with Pep Guardiola's side, La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the crafty forward - who is one of the most sought after strikers in world football at the moment.

With Sergio Aguero’s time at the Etihad Stadium coming to an injury-hit ending, and questions over Gabriel Jesus’ ability to fill his shoes refusing to go away, the Premier League club have been linked to the signing a number of strikers around Europe.

Lautaro Martinez however, may be the closest like-for-like signing when it comes to replacing Aguero - the club’s all time leading goal scorer. He is similar in size, stature, movement and at 23 years-old, is the perfect age for a big move to a new league.

The Argentine forward has scored 36 goals and registered 11 assists in his 96 appearances for the Italian giants. When it comes to market valuation, popular statistics website Transfermarkt have him valued at £58 million - although considering his reputation across Europe, potential suitors can expect to be hit with a demand over double that figure by his current club.

