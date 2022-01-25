Seven Clubs Show Interest in Rising City Midfielder, New Signing to Complete Etihad Switch Before Friday - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 25th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Julian Alvarez to Manchester City should be announced before Friday. (Diario Ole, Sport Witness)



Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will wait for Julian Alvarez to arrive in either July 2022, January 2023, or July 2023. The most likely option is either July 2022 or the following January. (Diario Ole, All About Argentina)

Julian Alvarez is staying at River Plate until the middle of 2022. If they get through the Copa Libertadores last-16, he will stay until the end of 2022. If they get knocked-out by then, he will moving to Manchester City in the summer. (Diario Ole, Sport Witness)

In case River Plate get through the Copa Libertadores’ advanced stages and Manchester City still want to take Julian Alvarez to Europe in the summer, then a clause of €1.5M must be triggered by the Premier League side. (Diario Ole, Sport Witness)

The signing of Julian Alvarez will not stop Manchester City from trying to sign a top striker in the summer. (Sam Lee, Athletic)

Manchester City had a scout watching Palmeiras youngster Endrick (15) in the U-21 Copa São Paulo final against Santos. The teenager scored within five minutes in a 4-0 win. Real Madrid and Rennes also had officials present. (ESPN Brasil, Sport Witness)

Julián Álvarez to Manchester City from River Plate is now a done deal. €18.5m fee to River Plate with bonuses/taxes. The forward will sign at Manchester City on a five-year contract, remaining in Argentina until July. (Fabrizio Romano)

Zalán Vancsa (17) will be travelling to Manchester on Friday for a medical to complete his move to Manchester from MTK Budapest. The deal should be completed soon. (Ben Bocsak)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Wolves made an offer to Manchester City to sign Julian Alvarez on loan for one-and-a-half years, keeping him until the summer of 2023. City turned down that bid. (Diario Ole, Sport Witness)

James McAtee is attracting interest from Brighton, Leicester and Aston Villa, with the 19 year-old yet to agree a new contract at Manchester City. Bournemouth, QPR, Blackburn and Swansea are among the clubs who would like to take him on loan. (Mail)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Patrick Roberts to Sunderland (Up to £3M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Tommy Doyle to Cardiff City (Six-Month Loan)

Oscar Tarensi to Girona B (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

