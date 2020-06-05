Several clubs monitoring the position of Man City midfielder - players 'preference' revealed

Several European clubs are monitoring the position of Manchester City midfielder Aleix Garcia, with his contract expiring at the end of this season, according to Pucela Fichajes as relayed by Sport Witness.

Osasuna, Granada, Real Valladolid and AEK Athens are just some of the clubs interested in the midfielders plans. One thing to note is that the first three sides will be favourites for his signature, considering his 'preference' is a return to Spain.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

However, it's said a 'good offer from a foreign club' would change the Spaniards mind. The 22-year-old joined Manchester City's youth team in 2016 from Villarreal and made his first team debut in 2017.

Garcia was hotly tipped to break into the City midfield - with Guardiola even giving him a chance in a few games. He has also enjoyed loan spells at Girona and Mouscron.

