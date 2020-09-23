SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Sevilla centre-back 'ready' to join Man City - once the deal is done City will allow defender to leave

Adam Booker

Jules Koundé is ready to join Manchester City, reports Fabrizio Romano on the ‘Here We Go’ podcast. 

The Frenchman is now just waiting on the two clubs to agree on a deal. Manchester City are ready to make another bid of around €65 million, which is near the reported release clause for the 21 year-old. Manchester City are 'convinced' that the player will join the club.

fbl-esp-liga-sevilla-valencia

Romano goes on to suggest that Manchester City are currently 'blocking' Eric Garcia's move to Barcelona, with the player ready to join the Spanish giants. The Premier League side will allow Garcia to leave as soon as they sign a new centre-back. 

If City are unable to complete a new signing, Garcia could stay and finish the final year on his contract in Manchester. Spanish football reporter Josep Pedrerol suggests that Barca are prepared to offer up to €18M for the young City centre-half, whenever he is available for transfer.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Everything You Need To Know: Man City vs Bournemouth (Carabao Cup Third Round)

After kicking off the season with a win at Molineux, Pep Guardiola’s men return to Manchester as the Blues host recently relegated Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup - a competition that Manchester City have won in each of the previous three seasons. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this one...

Brandon Evans

"I am really honoured to be part of the group." - Man City goalkeeper opens up on his first week at the club

Zack Steffen shared his first impressions on his time at City, as the American shot-stopper settles into life in Manchester.

Jack Walker

Barcelona to offer €18M for Man City defender following the sale of Nelson Semedo

According to reports, Barcelona will offer Man City €18M for Eric Garcia, following the sale of Nelson Semedo to Wolves.

Jack Walker

Pep Guardiola decides to give up interest in Napoli star - two alternatives identified

Pep Guardiola has decided, along with Manchester City, to give up on attempting to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

Adam Booker

Man City teenager set to make senior team debut in the Carabao cup

In between the tightly scheduled fixtures and Sergio Aguero's ongoing recovery, Pep Guardiola has his eyes set on 17-year-old Liam Delap who is expected to make his senior team debut for Manchester City on Thursday.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City make €70 million offer for La Liga centre-back - French side set to make 20% of the total fee

Manchester City have made an offer worth €70 million for Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City began the season well by recording a hard-fought away victory over a formidable Wolves side. Here's five things we learned from last night’s victory...

Brandon Evans

Man City want to lower the cost of Sevilla centre-back by offering defender in the deal

Dani Gil of Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester City want to lower the cost of a deal for Jules Koundé and are studying the option of including Nicolas Otamendi in a proposal.

Adam Booker

Man City's pursuit of Napoli centre-back has 'not collapsed yet'

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City’s deal for Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly has not collapsed yet.

Adam Booker

Man City defender 'very close' to leaving the club

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is reportedly 'very close' to sealing a move to his boyhood club Barcelona FC, and his transfer to the La Liga side could be announced soon.

Shruti Sadbhav