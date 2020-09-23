Jules Koundé is ready to join Manchester City, reports Fabrizio Romano on the ‘Here We Go’ podcast.

The Frenchman is now just waiting on the two clubs to agree on a deal. Manchester City are ready to make another bid of around €65 million, which is near the reported release clause for the 21 year-old. Manchester City are 'convinced' that the player will join the club.

Romano goes on to suggest that Manchester City are currently 'blocking' Eric Garcia's move to Barcelona, with the player ready to join the Spanish giants. The Premier League side will allow Garcia to leave as soon as they sign a new centre-back.

If City are unable to complete a new signing, Garcia could stay and finish the final year on his contract in Manchester. Spanish football reporter Josep Pedrerol suggests that Barca are prepared to offer up to €18M for the young City centre-half, whenever he is available for transfer.

