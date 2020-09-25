SI.com
Sevilla evaluating their options as they brace for second bid from Man City for star defender

Adam Booker

ESPN report that as Manchester City aim to close in on the signing of Joules Koundé, there is an internal debate at Sevilla as to whether they would be better off waiting for the 21 year-old’s value to increase before selling next summer, or accepting an improved offer from the Premier League side now.

Sevilla remain braced for a second, improved bid from Manchester City, despite reports that they have turned their attention to Benfica's Ruben Dias. Should City raise their bid to €65/€70M, Sevilla would find it 'extremely difficult' to refuse.

Koundé, on the other hand, believes he would have more opportunities to play regular football at Manchester City than at other clubs of a similar stature. 

His initial plan was to remain at Sevilla for another season, but due to Manchester City’s need for a top class centre-half this window, he would be tempted by a move to East Manchester now.  

