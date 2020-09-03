SI.com
City Xtra
Sevilla show signs of 'caution' with Man City 'testing' star defender - possible offer could be made

Adam Booker

AS reports suggest that there is ‘caution’ at Sevilla that Manchester City could make a move for Diego Carlos at some point. City are ‘testing the player’ and the possibility of making a bid. However, they will not match his €75M release clause.

With the negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli over centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly being very stop-start, the Premier League side could look elsewhere to ensure they make that all important defensive signing that Pep Guardiola desires.

sevilla-fc-v-sd-eibar-sad-la-liga

Manchester City have had their eye on Carlos since the transfer window open and are rumoured to be open to submitting a bid in the range of €60M for the Europa League winning Brazilian. The 27 year-old made 35 appearances in La Liga for Sevilla in the 19/20 season, scoring two goals and contributing to 17 clean sheets.

With only seventeen days remaining before Manchester City kick off their domestic season, the board may begin to get nervous of starting the campaign without defensive reinforcements. 

