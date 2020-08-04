City Xtra
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both interested in Man City youngster

Harry Winters

Manchester City youngster Keyendrah Simmonds is subject to interest over the Pennines, from both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, according to the Sheffield Star.

Simmonds, who is 19-year-old, is yet to make a senior appearance in his career but is one of a number of talented stars continually emerging from the City Football Academy. The youngster, who has played five times for England at U18 level has played four times in PL2, twice in the EFL Trophy and once in the UEFA Youth League this season - and is now subject to interest elsewhere.

england-u17-v-turkey-u17
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sheffield United, who have had a remarkable first campaign since being promoted to the top-flight of English football last year, finished a respectable 9th and at one stage looked like contenders for a place in Europe. The Blades are reportedly interested in Simmonds and have had success when loaning youngsters in recent seasons; most notably goalkeeper Dean Henderson, formally of Manchester United.

The Blades’ local rivals Sheffield Wednesday are also understood to be interested in signing the 19-year-old and if they were to sign Simmonds, he would join fellow academy graduate Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - who became Gary Monk’s first signing of the summer last week.

The two Yorkshire clubs aren’t the only sides thought to be interested in the teenager, with Queen Park Rangers and newly promoted West Brom also tracking the situation, according to the Sheffield Star. 

