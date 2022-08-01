Report: Sheffield United Are Interested In Loan Deal For Manchester City Youngster James McAtee

Sheffield United are one of several teams eyeing a loan deal for Manchester City's James McAtee, according to reports.

The Blades have already brought in Tommy Doyle on a temporary basis from City and it appears they are now keen to add McAtee to their ranks. The midfielder is believed to be attracting several clubs thanks to his impressive performances for the Sky Blues' under-21 side last season.

The 19-year-old scored 18 goals and provided a further seven assists in the 2021/22 Premier League 2 campaign, amassing 25 goal contributions in just 23 games- a remarkable return considering the teenager was primarily deployed in midfield.

IMAGO / Colorsport

McAtee is highly thought of at the club and was handed his Premier League debut by Pep Guardiola last season. The midfielder was introduced from the bench in City's 3-0 win against Everton last November and would go on to make one further appearance in the Sky Blues' 4-0 battering of Norwich.

Thanks to his excellent performances last season it was thought McAtee would be involved with City's first team even more this campaign. However, recent reports have indicated that the club would be open to allowing the youngster to leave on loan.

This seems to have alerted the attention of several clubs, with Sheffield United said to be one of the clubs monitoring the youngster. Per Danny Hall of the Sheffield Star, The Blades are 'interested' in signing the 19-year-old on loan this window.

The report states that Leeds, Rangers and Nottingham Forest are all also eyeing the midfielder. Despite the increased interest in McAtee it remains to be seen whether the youngster will leave the Etihad this summer, with a decision on the 19-year-old's future expected to be made over the next few weeks.

