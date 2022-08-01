Skip to main content

Report: Sheffield United Are Interested In Loan Deal For Manchester City Youngster James McAtee

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sheffield United are one of several teams eyeing a loan deal for Manchester City's James McAtee, according to reports. 

The Blades have already brought in Tommy Doyle on a temporary basis from City and it appears they are now keen to add McAtee to their ranks. The midfielder is believed to be attracting several clubs thanks to his impressive performances for the Sky Blues' under-21 side last season. 

The 19-year-old scored 18 goals and provided a further seven assists in the 2021/22 Premier League 2 campaign, amassing 25 goal contributions in just 23 games- a remarkable return considering the teenager was primarily deployed in midfield. 

McAtee vs Sporting Home 2
Scroll to Continue

Read More

McAtee is highly thought of at the club and was handed his Premier League debut by Pep Guardiola last season. The midfielder was introduced from the bench in City's 3-0 win against Everton last November and would go on to make one further appearance in the Sky Blues' 4-0 battering of Norwich. 

Thanks to his excellent performances last season it was thought McAtee would be involved with City's first team even more this campaign. However, recent reports have indicated that the club would be open to allowing the youngster to leave on loan.  

This seems to have alerted the attention of several clubs, with Sheffield United said to be one of the clubs monitoring the youngster. Per Danny Hall of the Sheffield Star, The Blades are 'interested' in signing the 19-year-old on loan this window. 

The report states that Leeds, Rangers and Nottingham Forest are all also eyeing the midfielder. Despite the increased interest in McAtee it remains to be seen whether the youngster will leave the Etihad this summer, with a decision on the 19-year-old's future expected to be made over the next few weeks. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Grealish vs WHU Away 2
News

Ally McCoist Backs Manchester City's Jack Grealish To Improve Next Season

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Lucas Paqueta Is An Option For Manchester City If Bernardo Silva Leaves

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay Brighton's £50million Asking Price For Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Arthur Melo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City and Juventus Could Be Open To A Swap Deal Involving Arthur and Ilkay Gundogan

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea 'Confident' Of Reaching An Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Marc Cucurella For Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have Made A Move To Hijack Manchester City's Bid To Sign Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
imago1010824709h
News

Manchester City's Women Super League Fixture Against Aston Villa Switched to Villa Park

By Matt Skinner5 hours ago
Ait Nouri
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Potential Marc Cucurella Alternatives Revealed Amid Chelsea Talks

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago