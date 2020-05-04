Significant clause in Leroy Sané's contract revealed

While Bayern Munich’s ‘determination’ to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane accounts for a piece of old news, there is one other club which will benefit from the deal if it goes through.

As per the latest reports in BILD, Leroy Sané’s rumoured transfer to Bayern will fetch 10% of the net transfer profit for the German’s former club, Schalke. The article states that the German side had a resale clause during Sane’s transfer to Manchester City back in 2016.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The then ‘wonderkid’ moved to the English side from Schalke and quickly built a name for himself with his unmatched pace on the wings. Despite the lack of game time, Sané promptly rose to prominence in the sky-blue jersey and started attracting interests from the biggest football clubs in Europe.

Bayern Munich, however, were always in the lead to sign the 24-year-old and approached Sane for a transfer at the end of the last season.

Those plans were jeopardised when Sané sustained a severe injury right at the beginning of the 2019/20 that ruled him out of action for months. It appeared that the Bundesliga outfit wanted to wait for Sane to recover fully before bringing him back to Germany and now, they are reportedly ready to pay £60m in a bid to secure their prime transfer target.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra