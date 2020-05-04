City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Significant clause in Leroy Sané's contract revealed

Shruti Sadbhav

While Bayern Munich’s ‘determination’ to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane accounts for a piece of old news, there is one other club which will benefit from the deal if it goes through.

As per the latest reports in BILD, Leroy Sané’s rumoured transfer to Bayern will fetch 10% of the net transfer profit for the German’s former club, Schalke. The article states that the German side had a resale clause during Sane’s transfer to Manchester City back in 2016.

fc-schalke-04-v-fc-augsburg-bundesliga
(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The then ‘wonderkid’ moved to the English side from Schalke and quickly built a name for himself with his unmatched pace on the wings. Despite the lack of game time, Sané promptly rose to prominence in the sky-blue jersey and started attracting interests from the biggest football clubs in Europe.

Bayern Munich, however, were always in the lead to sign the 24-year-old and approached Sane for a transfer at the end of the last season.

Those plans were jeopardised when Sané sustained a severe injury right at the beginning of the 2019/20 that ruled him out of action for months. It appeared that the Bundesliga outfit wanted to wait for Sane to recover fully before bringing him back to Germany and now, they are reportedly ready to pay £60m in a bid to secure their prime transfer target.

 -----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sergio Aguero claims Liverpool defender is ‘one of the best in the world’

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero shared his honest opinion about Liverpool's star defender in a candid conversation on social media.

Shruti Sadbhav

Puma release 2020/21 Man City home shirt on official website

Manchester City's home kit for next season was leaked by PUMA earlier this evening, on their official US website.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola makes pledge to Man City amid plans for the Premier League season to resume

Guardiola has reassured the club that he is ready to be on the touchline, should the Premier League resume soon, report the Express.

markgough96

Man City star set to sign record-breaking deal totalling £100m

Raheem Sterling is close to a record-breaking £100m deal to spearhead Puma's marketing campaigns, say SkySports.

markgough96

Man City and Man United eyeing Real Madrid starlet this summer

Real Madrid’s promising 17-year-old defender Álvaro Fernández Carreras has reportedly gained attention from Manchester City and Manchester United talent scouts who have followed the teenager for several games this season.

Shruti Sadbhav

"Two years without Champions League would be long" – Kevin De Bruyne on his future with City and playing under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed how soon Premier League action could resume and how he is planning his future with City in the light of UEFA’s 2-year Champions League ban.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City one of four clubs interested in PSV starlet - Chelsea and Inter Milan also interested

Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Ajax are interested in signing 18-year-old attacking midfielder, Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV Eindhoven. Still, his agent Mino Raiola wants the youngster to stay in the Dutch League after his current deal expires.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City striker set to join Ligue 1 side following a clause being triggered in his contract

Manchester City loanee Thierry Ambrose has joined French side FC Metz on a permanent deal.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City to wait for government approval before making major stadium alteration

Manchester City are waiting for government approval before thinking of installing safe standing.

Matt Astbury

La Liga side interested in signing Man City star this summer

Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing David Silva when he leaves Manchester City at the end of the season, but there have been no negotiations with the 34-year-old.

Shruti Sadbhav