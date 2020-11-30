SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City defender leapfrogs defensive partner in pecking order - reasons behind failed transfer revealed

Sam Puddephatt

Since the re-start back in September, Pep Guardiola has been seemingly impressed with John Stones and his attitude towards training, according to Jack Gaughan of the Mail. 

With young defender Eric Garcia hopeful of a move back to boyhood club Barcelona, Stones has stepped up to the task and reportedly leapfrogged him in the defensive order – growing into a go-to player for Manchester City's Catalan boss.

Garcia has made it clear that his intentions are to join Barcelona in January, however there is some debate as to whether the side will wait until the summer window for him to become a free agent. Whilst this transfer debate has been ongoing, Stones has become more determined to return to his starting position in the City team.

manchester-city-v-lyon-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final-2

City were reluctant to sell the young Spanish defender in summer because Stones was riding a poor run of form, which in turn put him out of favour for selection. Despite this, it was never in City’s plans to sell Stones due to the uncertainty relating to Garcia’s future – a move which has seemingly payed off.

Stones has been a pivotal figure in both recent clashes against Olympiacos and Burnley – showing a level of calmness when in possession, but also dominating in the air and in the tackle.

With City travelling to Portugal mid-week to clash with Porto – will we see the Yorkshireman put in another solid performance at the back?

-----

Follow us for more live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'tracking' 21-year-old striker upon direct orders from Pep Guardiola - 'right striker profile' to succeed Sergio Aguero

As Sergio Agüero’s time at Manchester City continues to wind down, the list of potential replacements continues to grow. The latest name to be mentioned is Benfica’s Darwin Núñez, as per reports from Record in Portugal.

Adam Booker

Man City midfielder 'about to say yes' to contract extension - new deal to run until June 2025

Manchester City's star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly on the verge of signing a two-year extension at the Etihad Stadium, which will seal his future at the club until at least June 2025, according to the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielder with over 300 appearances set to leave club next summer - interest from Brazil and USA

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has reportedly told friends that he does not expect to be handed another contract extension at the club, and is expected to the leave when his current deal expires in the summer, according to Simon Mullock of the Mirror.

Hamish MacRae

The Opposition Report: FC Porto [UCL]

The Rank and Report Football Show are back again to run you through everything you need to know about Tuesday night's opposition - as Pep Guardiola's side travel to Portugal to face FC Porto in matchday five of the UEFA Champions League group stage

Rank & Report Football

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Burnley (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Blues go in search of just their fourth win of the Premier League season following the dropping of more points, last time out, away to Spurs.

Harry Winters

Manchester City coach in 'serious' talks to become manager of MLS club - claimed to be 'keen on rebuilding' challenge

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell is reportedly in discussions with MLS side D.C. United, to become their new head coach, according to an exclusive report from Pablo Iglesias Maurer of the Athletic.

Hamish MacRae

Everything You Need to Know: Porto vs Manchester City (Champions League)

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Porto on Tuesday night as they look not only to build on their dominant 5-0 over Burnley at the weekend, but also to secure first place in their Champions League group.

Danny Lardner

Sergio Aguero missing from Man City travelling squad to face Porto - only one academy player makes cut

Manchester City have confirmed their 23-man squad to travel to Portugal this afternoon as they gear-up for Matchday five of the UEFA Champions League against FC Porto.

Freddie Pye

"He needs continuity to be fit, training, be ready." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Porto)

Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League Round of 16, but will look to secure top spot with a win over Porto tomorrow evening.

harryasiddall

Serie A star to demand £150K per week to keep him away from potential suitors - Man City named as interested club

Lautaro Martinez has reportedly told Inter Milan officials that he wants a deal close to £150,000-a-week to keep him out of the clutches of Manchester City - who have been tracking the Argentine striker for more than a year, as per the latest reports from the Mirror.

Adam Booker