Man City defender leapfrogs defensive partner in pecking order - reasons behind failed transfer revealed

Since the re-start back in September, Pep Guardiola has been seemingly impressed with John Stones and his attitude towards training, according to Jack Gaughan of the Mail.

With young defender Eric Garcia hopeful of a move back to boyhood club Barcelona, Stones has stepped up to the task and reportedly leapfrogged him in the defensive order – growing into a go-to player for Manchester City's Catalan boss.

Garcia has made it clear that his intentions are to join Barcelona in January, however there is some debate as to whether the side will wait until the summer window for him to become a free agent. Whilst this transfer debate has been ongoing, Stones has become more determined to return to his starting position in the City team.

City were reluctant to sell the young Spanish defender in summer because Stones was riding a poor run of form, which in turn put him out of favour for selection. Despite this, it was never in City’s plans to sell Stones due to the uncertainty relating to Garcia’s future – a move which has seemingly payed off.

Stones has been a pivotal figure in both recent clashes against Olympiacos and Burnley – showing a level of calmness when in possession, but also dominating in the air and in the tackle.

With City travelling to Portugal mid-week to clash with Porto – will we see the Yorkshireman put in another solid performance at the back?

-----

Follow us for more live updates: @City_Xtra