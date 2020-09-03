Situation regarding Napoli centre-back 'heading towards a conclusion' - player 'dreams' of playing in the Premier League

Kalidou Koulibaly's move to Manchester City seems to be 'heading towards a conclusion'; thats according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the final fee will reach around €70m.

The 29-year-old Senegal captain, who has been one of Europe's most prestigious central defenders for several years, could join Manchester City before the October deadline.

Meanwhile, Repubblica have the fee at €65m plus €5m in what they refer to as "easily reachable" bonuses- additional payments based primarily on appearances made by the player for Manchester City. Furthermore, they mention an extra €5m in results-linked bonuses that could "change the scenario". These include City winning the Champions League with Koulibaly.

The same source says that Koulibaly 'dreams' of playing in the Premier League and is intrigued by the idea of playing for City under Pep Guardiola. However, before that can happen there is an "endless" negotiation between the two clubs facilitated by his agent, Fali Ramadani.

However, Foot Mercato believe that the negotiations for Koulibaly will come to a close after Txiki Begiristain has left Barcelona, where he is currently visiting family. There are also rumours that his Barcelona trip is linked to the club's ongoing pursuit of Lionel Messi. This report quotes the fee at €80M in total - €70M + €10M in bonuses.

While all three of these sources agree that negotiations between City and Napoli are coming to a close, there is a slight variation in the quoted fees, which highlights the uncertain and often conflicting nature of the reports coming out about the Serie A defender at this time.

Koulibaly has played 246 times for Napoli, scoring 10 goals.

