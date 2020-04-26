Some Man City players planning to be 'ruthless' in regards to leaving the club - new left-back also mentioned

Some Manchester City players are planning to be 'ruthless' in their attitude to leaving the club in the wake of it's ban from the Champions League, Sam Lee has revealed.

Writing in The Athletic, the Manchester City correspondent disclosed that while a few players have 'told the club privately' that they plan on staying, others aren't willing to do the same.

Raheem Sterling's agent, for example, publicly reassured City fans by outlining the 25-year-old's plans to remain in Manchester. Conversely, Lee revealed that some undisclosed players do wish to leave the club, outlining that a few want to join Real Madrid ‘in the future’.



(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Leroy Sane's future has been a topic of much discussion over the last weeks and months, with a move to Bayern Munich looking ever more likely as time goes on.

And ever since UEFA handed City a two-year ban from European competition in February, fans and, more frequently, pundits, have warned of a mass exodus from the Etihad with stars leaving in favour of Champions League football.

Lee did touch on that topic, mentioning, "I’m not expecting an exodus by any means, but I could see some players leaving."

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Lee also touched on a problem area in the City side for many years now - left-back. He claims City have been willing to sign a player in that position for 'well over a year now'

City's desire to supplement the left side of their defence doesn't come without precedent, with many fans arguing that a world-class player in that position has been required for a number of years.

"He [Mendy] had a few good games last season but struggled for consistency, and I think that will be his problem for the rest of his career." Lee said.

"I don’t think he’ll ever be the same player again. I think the problem with that is that City signed him for what he was, not what he is now."

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

