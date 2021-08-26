Source Close To Man City Squad Reveals Players' Thoughts on Possible Cristiano Ronaldo Signing

A first-team source at Manchester City has claimed that the potential arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has been a huge topic of discussion among Pep Guardiola's squad, with it said that the players 'emphatically support' the move.

That is hardly a surprise, as the opportunity to work with such an esteemed player in the world of football is something that pretty much all players within the sport would welcome.

Additionally, there is a clear need in the Manchester City squad for a player who is lethal in front of goal, and there are not many who can boast the goalscoring prowess of the Juventus forward.

Writing in The Telegraph, journalists Mike McGrath and Jason Burt say that, according to a 'first-team source', working with Cristiano Ronaldo has been a 'topic of conversation' between the players of Pep Guardiola's squad.

It is further explained that there is a belief that the Portugal star operating as a conventional striker at Manchester City would 'benefit their team as much as Kane', with the focus on the Portuguese international giving other players more space during matches.

The report concludes that Manchester City's efforts to sign Cristiano Ronaldo have been 'emphatically supported' by the first-team squad.

The Telegraph report also repeats what has been widely reported already, stating that talks have taken place between the two clubs and that Manchester City are aiming to avoid paying the €25 million fee requested by Juventus.

Personal terms between Manchester City and Cristiano Ronaldo are yet to be agreed, but are not believed to be a stumbling block in a possible move, with a two-year contract likely.

Bernardo Silva has been mooted as a player who could leave for Juventus as part of the deal, but the player is said to prefer a move to Spain.

The report does make another interesting claim, as it states that Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also 'admired' by the Manchester City hierarchy, and was considered as an option this summer.

