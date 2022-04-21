Source Familiar With Erling Haaland Family Rejects Recent Manchester City Claims

Jan Aage Fjørtoft has emphasised that there is 'no agreement' between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City for the sale of Erling Haaland next summer, despite several credible sources claiming that a move is all but confirmed.

Over the past 48 hours, it has seemed as if Manchester City have taken a major leap forward in their pursuit for Erling Haaland’s signature.

Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail had initially reported that Pep Guardiola’s side had reached uncharted territory in the deal, as they ‘agreed terms’ with the Borussia Dortmund striker’s representatives.

Additionally, it was claimed that plans to make the 21-year old the highest-paid player in the Premier League were ‘given the nod’- as staggering wages of over £500,000 were considered a ‘suitable financial package’, with a five-year contract set to be signed by the player.

David Ornstein of the Athletic had also stated that Haaland had ‘given the green light’ for the move to come to fruition.

Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News mentioned that the Premier League champions are ‘willing to meet’ the former RB Salzburg man’s £64 million release clause to get the deal over the line.

While a plethora of reports have pointed to the youngster putting pen to paper at the Etihad Stadium, a close family friend has denied that the switch is imminent.

IMAGO / Team 2 As per the latest information provided by Jan Aage Fjørtoft - who is close to the Erling Haaland family, insists that there is ‘no agreement’ between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City for the transfer of Haaland currently. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi Further details reveal that the English giants are one of the ‘two favourites’, alongside Real Madrid to sign the most sought-after striker in world football. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

However, Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News had revealed that ‘sources at Real Madrid’ are understood to be ‘privately accepting’ that they are set to finish second in the race to sign Haaland behind City in the upcoming summer.

While Pep Guardiola refused to give any hints about the potential mega-transfer by remaining tight-lipped on the situation, all the speculation points towards Manchester City being in the driving seat for Erling Haaland’s signature at this present moment.

