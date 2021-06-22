Source Reveals Five Names Offered To Tottenham By Man City As Part Of £100M Harry Kane Proposal

A new report from the Athletic has revealed the five names that Manchester City have offered to Tottenham this summer, as part of their proposal for Harry Kane.

Monday afternoon brought about the biggest developments in the pursuit of the England international yet, with Etihad officials making their intention to sign the striker for £100 million very clear - as reported by various sources.

The feeling in some quarters is that Manchester City had offered an initial £85 million with £15 million in add-ons, while other sources were reporting that Tottenham had been offered a guaranteed fee of £100 million up-front.

Further information has now come to light on Tuesday, with the specific names offered by Manchester City to Tottenham as part of a cash-plus-player proposal - in an attempt to get closer to Daniel Levy's astronomical £150 million asking price.

This is according to Jack Pitt-Brooke of the Athletic, who reports that Manchester City have told Tottenham Hotspur that any deal for the England international striker would have to include players - such is the difficulties of the finances at stake.

The Athletic reveal five names that had been proposed by Manchester City to their Premier League rivals: Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez all mentioned.

However, Tottenham reportedly had little interest in any of the aforementioned names, further insisting that Harry Kane is not for sale - despite the 27 year-old's intentions to leave the club this summer in search of Champions League football and an increased chance at winning major trophies.

On the subject of the finances involved in a possible deal, Jack Pitt-Brooke reports that while 'well-placed sources' expect Manchester City to want Harry Kane enough to offer £100 million for him, it is less clear that they want him enough to spend in the region of £150 million.

It remains to be seen what Manchester City's next move will be on the Harry Kane front, with Tottenham seemingly unmoved by the Premier League champions' intentions to spend in the region of £100 million on their star asset.

The expectation is that Etihad officials will come again for their primary striker target, with the understanding being that the club are unwilling to go another season without a star name at striker - despite reports in other quarters stating otherwise.

