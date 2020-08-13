City Xtra
Sources 'close to club' allege ‘growing interest’ from Man City in Juventus defender

markgough96

Sources close to Manchester City allege that there is a ‘growing interest’ at the club for Juventus defender Alex Sandro (29), reports TuttoSport as relayed by Sport Witness.

With Benjamin Mendy’s injury struggles and inconsistent form this season, there has been talk of Pep Guardiola dipping into the transfer market this summer to bolster his options in the left-back area.

David Alaba is one high-profile name that has been linked, but the Bayern Munich star appears likely to sign a new deal to extend his stay in Germany.

It is no surprise, then, that Manchester City are apparently ‘thinking’ about Alex Sandro. The Brazil international signed for Juventus in 2015, after impressing at FC Porto – in fact, Sandro was often linked with City prior to his move to Italy.

juventus-v-ac-milan-coppa-italia-semi-final-second-leg

Since then, the left-back has appeared 198 times for Juventus, scoring 11 goals. Sandro is reliable in possession and poses a threat going forward, all of which will appeal to Pep Guardiola. Defensively, he is probably more reliable than any of City’s current options too.

Juventus and Sandro are both said to be receptive to the prospect of an offer from City, with it likely taking a fee of at least £50m to land the player. After the player exchange last summer, which saw Danilo arrive in Turin with Joao Cancelo arriving in the opposite direction, the clubs also have a good relationship which would help negotiations.

-----

Comments

