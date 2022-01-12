Sources Close to Manchester City Make Strong Stance on Future of Defender Amid Interest From AC Milan

A final verdict on AC Milan’s interest in a potential January swoop for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has been revealed, as per a new report from Italy.

After a difficult first season at the Etihad Stadium due to a mixture of playing time and injuries, Nathan Aké is enjoying a fruitful second season in a Manchester City shirt.

The Dutchman has recently emerged as a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side in the 2021/22 campaign, regarded as an adept option at both centre-back and left-back for the Sky Blues.

However, a recent story reported that AC Milan had ‘evaluated’ the possibility of signing Nathan Aké in the ongoing January transfer window, as the Italian giants desperately seek defensive reinforcements in the coming days and weeks.

In a new update on the situation concerning the Manchester City star as per a report by Milan Live, the 26-year old’s possible ‘arrival’ at the Serie A giants is claimed to be ‘difficult to achieve’.

Within the same report, Milan Live state that according to sources close to the Premier League champions, Nathan Aké will not to leave the club in the ongoing January transfer window.

This is not the first time the Netherlands star has been linked with a move away from Manchester City, with clubs in the Premier League such as West Ham and Newcastle United said to be interested in a potential January switch.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester City are competing on three separate fronts this season and can consider themselves as one of the favourites in each competition.

With the possibility of increasing Covid-19 cases and injuries due to the relentless fixture pile-up, a player such as Nathan Aké that can cover two positions with aplomb is worth his weight in gold.

While the Dutchman may not always get the plaudits he deserves, his presence as one of Manchester City’s most versatile players makes him a vital cog if the club aspires to win multiple trophies this season.

