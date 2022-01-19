Sources Close to Oleksandr Zinchenko Shut Down Spain Links, Reported City Striker Target on Verge of Sale - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 19th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the nineteenth day of the winter transfer market.



Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

PSG left-back Lavyin Kurzawa has been offered to Manchester City as an option on the bench or substitute. (Baptiste Durieux, RTL France)

Bayern Munich are planning to sell reported Manchester City striker target Robert Lewandowski this summer, if he rejects a new contract from Allianz Arena officials. (SPORTBILD)

Jorge Mendes believed a transfer to Manchester City for João Félix in 2019 would have been "the best thing" for the former Benfica forward. (Record)

Ronald De Boer on Ajax centre-back, Jurrien Timber: “It depends what kind of club you go. I think he can join Manchester City like that. There, he plays with a lot of space at his back.” (Ziggo Sport, Sport Witness)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Manchester City are set to transfer academy left-back Oscar Tarensi (19) to City Football Group's Girona. (Nil Solá)

Sources close to Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko have stated that there has been no approach from La Liga side Real Betis. (vZbirna, Zorya Londonsk)

Latest City Contract News

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expecting to sign a new deal with Manchester City in the 'nearest future'. (vZbirna, Zorya Londonsk)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra