Skip to main content

Sources Close to Oleksandr Zinchenko Shut Down Spain Links, Reported City Striker Target on Verge of Sale - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 19th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the nineteenth day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

PSG left-back Lavyin Kurzawa has been offered to Manchester City as an option on the bench or substitute. (Baptiste Durieux, RTL France)

Bayern Munich are planning to sell reported Manchester City striker target Robert Lewandowski this summer, if he rejects a new contract from Allianz Arena officials. (SPORTBILD)

Jorge Mendes believed a transfer to Manchester City for João Félix in 2019 would have been "the best thing" for the former Benfica forward. (Record)

Ronald De Boer on Ajax centre-back, Jurrien Timber: “It depends what kind of club you go. I think he can join Manchester City like that. There, he plays with a lot of space at his back.” (Ziggo Sport, Sport Witness)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Manchester City are set to transfer academy left-back Oscar Tarensi (19) to City Football Group's Girona. (Nil Solá)

Sources close to Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko have stated that there has been no approach from La Liga side Real Betis. (vZbirna, Zorya Londonsk)

Read More

Latest City Contract News

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expecting to sign a new deal with Manchester City in the 'nearest future'. (vZbirna, Zorya Londonsk)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1002918770h
Transfer Rumours

Sources Close to Oleksandr Zinchenko Shut Down Spain Links, Reported City Striker Target on Verge of Sale - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 19th 2022

1 minute ago
Mendes
News

"Sure He Will Be Able to Feed Himself", "How Rich Can A Man Be?!" - Many Man City Fans React to Report on Jorge Mendes' Commission in Ruben Dias Transfer

1 hour ago
imago1008021888h
News

The 24 Players Spotted in Man City Training Today As Nathan Ake Returns Following Absence Against Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008870464h
News

Jorge Mendes Left 'Upset' By Finances Involved in Ruben Dias Transfer to Manchester City

2 hours ago
Walcott Cover
News

Southampton Star Returns to Training Ahead of Premier League Tie Against Manchester City Following Recovery From COVID-19

3 hours ago
imago1008997704h
News

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Receive Significant Defensive Fitness Boost Ahead of Premier League Clash With Southampton

4 hours ago
imago1009158228h
News

Dutch Legend Tips Rising Ajax Star for Manchester City Move

5 hours ago
imago1008899623h
News

Manchester City Defender Expecting to Sign New Contract in 'Nearest Future' - Sources Deny Contact From Potential Suitor

7 hours ago