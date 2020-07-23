Sources close to River Plate midfielder confirm Man City’s owners have made ‘an important offer’

Sources close to River Plate midfielder Jorge Carrascal (22) have confirmed to Colombian news outlet El Espectador that the City Football Group have made 'an important offer' for the player.

CFG is the holding company that owns a number of football clubs, with Manchester City as its flagship and original side. Typically, when CFG makes an effort to land a player, they are unlikely to be considered for City's first-team.

Instead, the plan is usually to develop them with a smaller side, such as Girona in Spain or New York City FC in the MLS, and sell them for a profit. It is likely that this will be the case with Carrascal.

The Colombia Under-23 international had spent time at Sevilla B and Karpaty Lyiv in Ukraine before signing permanently for Argentine giants River Plate in 2020 after a successful loan spell.

The attacking midfielder has an eye for goal and has evidently impressed enough in Argentina to catch the attention of CFG's scouts.

If a deal goes through, there is a possibility Carrascal could spend pre-season with Pep Guardiola's squad before he joins a different CFG side on loan for the season.

