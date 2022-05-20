Southampton Target Double Transfer Swoop on Manchester City for Exciting Duo

Premier League side Southampton are reportedly targeting a double swoop on Manchester City this summer, with an exciting duo of players on the radar of the South Coast club.

Ever since Phil Foden’s rise as one of the most gifted youngsters in Europe, the football world has started to take notice of Manchester City’s criminally underrated youth academy.

So much so that former Manchester United midfielder and TV pundit Robbie Savage recently stated that James McAtee will become the Premier League’s next breakout star emerging from the youth ranks.

Speaking of former Manchester United legends, Gary Neville once likened City's academy to a ‘cloning system’ while commentating during a 3-0 win against Everton this season, after being prompted to compare McAtee to legendary midfielder David Silva, as he glided past opposition tacklers in a bright cameo from the bench.

It now seems as though one Premier League club has kept their eyes and ears close to Manchester City’s top-tier academy system, targeting two young prospects that look destined for the top ahead of the new season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images As per a report by Tom Barclay of The Sun, Southampton now ‘mulling over’ transfer targets for next season, with Manchester City's Liam Delap and Gavin Bazunu on their shortlist to potentially fill the striker and goalkeeping positions respectively. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Further details suggest that Southampton remain unsure about whether they plan to secure Liam Delap’s services on a permanent basis, or sign him on loan in the summer. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It is also claimed that Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side will target ‘at least’ one striker, regardless of whether Chelsea loanee, Armando Broja will return to his parent club next term as Shane Long is set to leave the club on a free transfer, which explains their interest in the highly-rated 18-year old goalscorer.

Touching on their interest in Bazunu’s signature, the report states that Southampton will only pursue his acquisition if veteran shot-stopper Fraser Forster’s contract is not renewed, with the St. Mary's man set to be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

With the arrival of star striker Erling Haaland next summer and Gavin Bazunu not set to displace Ederson in goal anytime soon - despite enjoying a successful loan spell at Portsmouth this season - a switch to a Premier League club in Southampton could accelerate the Manchester City duo's careers to unforeseen levels.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube