Premier League Club Weigh Up Loan Move For Manchester City Striker

Southampton are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester City's Liam Delap this summer, with Pep Guardiola set to add two new strikers to his first-team squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ralph Hasenhuttl could be set to offer Liam Delap an opportunity for consistent first-team football next season, with Manchester City's decision to sign Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez having left the teenage striker's career with the Premier League Champions at a crossroads.

The 19 year-old - whose season has been plagued by injury - was part of Brian Barry-Murphy's Premier League 2 title-winning side, scoring eight goals in 10 appearances for Manchester City's Elite Development Squad.

Liam Delap has also made cameo appearances in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup for Pep Guardiola this season, though has not scored since his debut against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup two years ago.

The teenager, who had 36 direct goal involvements in 27 appearances in all competitions last season, signed a long-term contract until 2026 less than a year ago, off the back of an impressive campaign.

Despite the 19 year-old being the only recognised striker at Pep Guardiola's disposal throughout this season, the Blues' decision to sign two strikers ahead of next season has led to a number of clubs becoming interested in possibly signing Delap during the upcoming summer transfer window.

On Tuesday, Manchester City announced that they had triggered the release clause of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, with the 21 year-old expected to sign a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola is also due to welcome South American sensation Julian Alvarez to his squad this summer, with the Premier League Champions having confirmed a move for the Argentine in January.

These two transfers have increased the likelihood in Liam Delap going out on loan next season, and according to a report in The Sun, Ralph Hasenhuttl is interested in bringing the 19 year-old to St Mary's. The Saints - who have had a disappointing end to the campaign sitting in 15th and winless in their past four matches - have become a hub for young talent in recent years, with Chelsea youngsters Tino Livramento and Armando Broja having starred for Southampton this season. Numerous Sky Bet Championship clubs have been interested in signing the former Derby County academy prospect in the past, though Premier League side Southampton are claimed to be weighing up a move for Delap this summer.

Southampton are expected to face fierce competition to re-sign Broja, and should they miss out on the Albanian, then the Saints could consider making move for Manchester City striker, Liam Delap in the coming months.

