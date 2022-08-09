Report: Spanish Journalist Claims Barcelona Will Pay Between '€50-60million' For Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are planning to spend less than €80million on Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, according to reports in Spain.

Silva has been linked with a move to Barca throughout the transfer window, with the player believed to be keen on the move and recent reports have stated that the Spanish club had informed City they would bid for the player before the window shuts.

The 27-year-old has been one of City's most important players since joining from Monaco in 2017 for a fee believed to be around £43million. The playmaker has been a constant source of creativity for the Sky Blues, amassing 99 goal contributions in 253 games for the club.

While the Cityzens are thought to be desperate to keep Silva, recent comments made by Pep Guardiola seemed to indicate that the club won't stand in his way should an acceptable offer be presented for the Portugal international.

However, according to Gerard Romero, Barca aren't planning on reaching City's reported €80million price tag. The Spanish journalist is reporting that the Catalan club are planning for Silva's arrival with 'figures between '€50-60million.

Romero has also rubbished claims that the two clubs had agreed on these figures, despite other outlets attributing reports of an agreement between the two clubs to the Spaniard.

While it may be true that the Spanish giants are planning on launching a bid between €50-60million, it's hard to see City accepting any bid at this value. Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News has seemingly added weight to this view by claiming that he would be 'surprised' if Silva made the move to Camp Nou, despite what the reports in Spain are claiming.

While Barca may be very interested in the midfielder, fundamentally it seems doubtful that Silva will leave the club for the prices that are being quoted in Spain. The 27-year-old is one of City's key players so for the club to be willing to sell him at this late stage of the window they would want a substantial fee in order to secure an adequate replacement for the Portugal man.

