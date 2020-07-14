Spanish winger has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club - Man City, Liverpool & Juventus mentioned

Valencia and Spain winger Ferran Torres has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club in Europe, with that club presumed to be Manchester City, according to Sky in Germany.

Since Leroy Sané left the Etihad Stadium to join German giants Bayern Munich earlier this month, speculation as to who would replace the star winger have gathered pace.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

One name who keeps circling is Valencia star Ferran Torres, who has four goals and four assists in 34 La Liga appearances this season. According to Sky in Germany, the 20-year-old has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club.

However, despite interest from Juventus and Liverpool, the club in question is presumed to be City - with a move likely to be completed in the summer window.

