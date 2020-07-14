City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Spanish winger has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club - Man City, Liverpool & Juventus mentioned

harryasiddall

Valencia and Spain winger Ferran Torres has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club in Europe, with that club presumed to be Manchester City, according to Sky in Germany.

Since Leroy Sané left the Etihad Stadium to join German giants Bayern Munich earlier this month, speculation as to who would replace the star winger have gathered pace. 

fbl-esp-liga-real-madrid-valencia
(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

One name who keeps circling is Valencia star Ferran Torres, who has four goals and four assists in 34 La Liga appearances this season. According to Sky in Germany, the 20-year-old has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club.

However, despite interest from Juventus and Liverpool, the club in question is presumed to be City - with a move likely to be completed in the summer window.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Following successful results both on and off the field in recent days, Manchester City welcome relegation threatened Bournemouth to the Etihad on Wednesday evening, for what will be City’s penultimate home league fixture of the current campaign.

Harry Winters

The City Xtra Podcast | #7 - UEFA Got Bodied & Champions League Views.

Jordan and Lewis reflect on an eventful few days for Manchester City after the route to the 2020 Champions League final was made official and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the club NOT GUILTY.

City Xtra

Man City identify a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement - transfer will happen 'no matter what'

Manchester City have identified and will sign a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement this summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Harry Winters

"CAS is not up to standard.” - La Liga president responds to Man City being cleared of Champions League ban

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to this mornings news of Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban handed out in February.

harryasiddall

by

DanKuhn14

Man City want to extend star strikers contract until 2022

Manchester City want to extend Sergio Agüero's contract until 2022, according to the Argentinian journalist Lucas Scagliola.

Danny Lardner

"Yesterday was a good day for football." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Bournemouth)

Despite tomorrows Premier League match against Bournemouth, it was no surprise Pep Guardiola was bombarded with questions about the verdict in today's press conference...

harryasiddall

Man City set to meet with player's agent to 'iron out' move for La Liga winger - player keen to play under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are set to meet with the representatives of Valencia winger Ferran Torres in the coming weeks to iron out a move for the 20-year-old, with the player keen on working Catalan boss Pep Guardiola, according to Eurosport.

Freddie Pye

Hacked Man City emails allowed to be used in CAS appeal - but were 'successfully rebutted' by the club

Emails associated with Manchester City that were illegally obtained via hacks were allowed into evidence by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but were rebutted by the club's team of lawyers.

Danny Lardner

Man City's transfer plans revealed after Champions League ban lifted

Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has provided us with a bumper update on Manchester City's transfer plans this summer, after their two-year Champions League ban was lifted by CAS.

harryasiddall

A Week in the City: Manchester City 1-0 UEFA

Joe Butterfield provides a first reaction to Monday morning's groundbreaking news surrounding Manchester City's victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against UEFA last month - a win that lifts their two-year ban from European competition.

Joe Butterfield

by

balearic john