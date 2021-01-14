Speculation over Aguero and Fernandinho's futures while City have their eye on young Italian - Man City Transfer Breakdown #9

The transfer rumour mill is turning, powered by the wind of Fabrizio Romano, Marca, Christian Falk and other such retweetmongers. Grains of transfer gossip are churned out daily, and we're here to cover it all for you...

The transfer rumour mill is turning, powered by the wind of Fabrizio Romano, Marca, Christian Falk and other such retweetmongers. Grains of transfer gossip are churned out daily, whether it’s Messi having his eye on PSG or Juventus having their eye on any player whose contract is up in the summer, to be consumed at our pleasure. I’ve taken this already laboured analogy as far as I can go.

We’ve been breaking down the day’s transfer rumours since the January window opened and now, just like Tears For Fears did in their Top 20 hit in 1993, it’s time to Break It Down Again.

Clubs chasing Aguero

[Rumour rating: 4]

Aguero’s contract runs out in the summer of 2021 and, with Guardiola and the club very much holding off on offering a contract to him just yet, we’ve reached the stage where the Argentine can speak to clubs across Europe and, should he want to, can sign a pre-contract agreement with them. Despite his recent injury issues, it’s no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in Europe are chasing after him.

Pochettino reportedly has his eye on him, however given that Cavani left the club last season it’s difficult to see why they’d replace him a year later with a 33-year-old Aguero coming off the back of a meniscus injury which could have effects we’re yet to see. Also, with the vast riches are Pochettino’s disposal, it’s hard to imagine that his absolute number one target is Aguero.

We don’t usually see Jose Alvarez Haya get involved unless Aguero is trying to make a point to either Pep or the club, so it’s very likely that this is just a move from his camp to entice City into making their move.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are keen on bringing him in, presumably with the idea of finally allowing him and Messi to play together and, ultimately, I think that the fate of Messi and Aguero is linked in some way. Should Messi decide to reunite with Neymar at PSG, if an offer was on the table for Aguero I feel like he might take it. Should Messi decide to join City, Aguero would sign a new deal in an instant (and by many accounts, staying at City is his preferred option regardless).

All in all, it’s difficult to know what to make of these. I’d take the Alvarez story with a pinch of salt as he typically just says whatever the Aguero camp wants him to say, and there’s typically an agenda behind that, whilst the source for the Barcelona story is anything but reliable. Whilst the idea of Aguero leaving isn’t too far-fetched, these stories don’t do much to persuade me that he’s any closer to leaving.

Fernandinho to end his career elsewhere?

[Rumour rating: 9]

Fernandinho might well be open to staying at Manchester City but multiple people have let slip that it has already been made clear that he’ll be leaving at the end of the season. Where he goes is still up in the air but rumours of a return to Brazil are beginning to circulate and, as with many South American players, it would be a logical conclusion to his career, though he has offers from elsewhere in Europe also.

The president of Atletico Paranaense, the club where Fernandinho began his career, has said that Fernandinho is acquiring English citizenship, which may say a lot about where he sees his post-playing career with a return to England, hopefully with some role within Manchester City in the coaching team. If he is looking for somewhere to conclude his career for a year or two, with a return to Manchester City on the cards beyond that, meaning little disruption to his family life in the long-term, then this would make perfect sense.

Manuel Locatelli on City’s radar

[Rumour rating: 4]

According to numerous sources over the last week or so, Manuel Locatelli has become one of the players under consideration by City to fill the hole in the squad which will inevitably be left by Fernandinho. For Football Manager aficionados like myself, memories of FM16 Manuel Locatelli will come flooding back and the absolute beast that he would become.

I can’t profess to know whether Locatelli is more of a Rodri type, a Gundogan type or a Fernandinho type (and god knows a Fernandinho type is what we need), but he fits the profile of player that City would typically go for. He’s young, he’s relatively cheap and we wouldn’t really be competing with multiple top teams for his signature and find ourselves in a big bidding war. With money no doubt being thrown around in bigger sums elsewhere, namely in the striker position, it would make sense to allow the budget to be spread over multiple positions.

However, none of the sources so far are very high on the reliability scale for City rumours, and Italian journalists love to throw out ridiculous rumours with some regularity. Whilst it’s not unlikely that he might be on a list somewhere at the club, I’ll wait for something more concrete before getting too excited.

Eric Garcia to join Barcelona in January?

[Rumour rating: 4]

I’m not going to spend too much time on this one because I’m bored of talking about Garcia. He’s made it very clear, ever since he told the club the day before an important game against Real Madrid, that he’s going to join Barcelona and that nothing is going to change his mind, despite both Pep and the club’s best attempts to convince the Catalan boy to change his mind.

Barcelona’s presidential replacement hasn’t been decided yet and the club is, by all accounts, financially up the proverbial creek. I doubt they’ll pay more than the reported €5 million that is being touted, and at this point there’s no reason for City to sell. Despite the resurgence of John Stones, he offers cover in case one of our players goes down with an injury and the income from selling him at this point would be unsubstantial. Garcia will stay until the summer unless Barcelona come in with something closer to what they offered in summer.

Nmecha wants a permanent solution

[Rumour rating: 10]

I mean, this is literally from Nmecha’s mouth, so I can’t reasonably justify giving this less than a 10 on the rumour rating.

Nmecha, understandably at his age and with him finding his feet at Anderlecht with Vinnie, is no longer interested in being on Manchester City’s loanee merry-go-round. He wants to find somewhere he can settle permanently for a few years and look to build a career. He doesn’t rule out staying at Anderlecht, whether that’s an extended loan (though I doubt it) or if City club finds a deal with the Belgian club to sell him on.

There were rumours earlier in the season that Nmecha had done enough to earn some intrigue from Guardiola and others at the club once he returns from his loan spell but I think this was when City were very much at their attacking worst. With City probably looking to bring in a big name striker in the summer, it’s difficult to find where Nmecha then fits in to the team, so maybe it’s best for all that he’s afforded a clean break.

City to sign Ali Akman

[Rumour Rating: 8]

City are about to sign a Turkish teenager from Bursaspor for £1.5 million. Think Enes Ünal 2.0. We can always hope that these players go on to do something memorable for City, like Zinchenko, but we all know he’ll be at Girona next season, like so many others before him.

